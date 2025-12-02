Japanese Firms Back Standard Designs for CO2 Carriers and Ammonia Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms seek to develop a standard design framework for LCO2 carriers and alternative-capable ships. File image / Pixabay

Seven Japanese maritime firms have signed an MoU to develop a standard design framework for liquefied CO2 carriers and ammonia and other alternative-fuelled ships.

They seek to use this framework to collaborate more closely with domestic shipbuilders and support the development of globally competitive vessel designs, NYK Line said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The companies involved are Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Imabari Shipbuilding, K Line, MOL, NYK Line, JMU and NSY.

Under the plan, MILES, formerly MI LNG Company, will lead the development of initial designs for CO2 carriers and alternative-fuelled vessels, with other Japanese yards to complete the functional and production design.

K Line, MOL and NYK Line will invest in MILES to accelerate collaboration, while JMU and NSY will also invest to support wider adoption of the common designs.