Global Fuel Supply Acquires First Bunker Tanker to Boost West African Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The renamed MV Blue Alliance will be the first MFM-equipped bunker vessel in Angola. Image Credit: GFS

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has acquired its first bunker tanker, deploying it support the firm's bunkering operations in West Africa.

The company has acquired the 7,695 DWT tanker MV Atticus and will rename it MV Blue Alliance, deploying the ship to support its physical supply operation in Angola, it said in an emailed statement. The firm has previously operated only through chartered tonnage, including the RLO Explorer.

The ship will first undergo dry-docking in Dubai for technical upgrades before entering service under the Global Fuel Supply name. These planned upgrades include the installation of a mass flow meter, making it the first bunker vessel in Angola to have one of these measurement systems, as well as adding a ballast water treatment system.

"This is a moment of great pride for our company," Bijan Shahbaz, COO and founder of Global Fuel Supply, said in the statement.

"I want to thank our entire team, as this achievement would not have been possible without their hard work and commitment.

"Becoming shipowners has always been part of our long-term vision, and this acquisition marks an important milestone as we close out 2025 and prepare for the next phase of our growth."

Global Fuel Supply launched a physical bunker supply operation in West Africa in February. Until now, the company has chartered the 5,498-DWT tanker RLO Explorer to deliver fuels from the Luanda anchorage in Angola.

"Commercially, acquiring this vessel is an important milestone, but the real achievement has been the road that took us here," Lamin Bara, CCO and founder of Global Fuel Supply, said in the statement.

"We built new partnerships and strengthened our operational foundation in ways that will define our future.

"What stands out most is our team, their dedication, expertise, and belief in our mission made this possible.

"Becoming shipowners was part of our long-term vision but achieving it with this level of professionalism and unity makes the moment even greater."