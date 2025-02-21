Global Fuel Supply Launches New Physical Bunker Supply Operation in West Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has chartered the 5,498 DWT tanker RLO Explorer to deliver fuels from Luanda anchorage in Angola. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has launched a new physical supply operation in West Africa.

The company has chartered the 5,498 DWT tanker RLO Explorer to deliver fuels from Luanda anchorage in Angola, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company aims to bring reliability, short turnaround times and superior customer support to its new operation.

"We see tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion in the West African market," said Bijan Shahbaz, managing partner and COO of GFS, said in the statement.

"With some of the most dedicated professionals in the industry, we are fully prepared to add even more value for our customers by delivering a smooth, seamless service that sets new standards in this region."