Tsuneishi Launches World's First Dual-Fuel Methanol Kamsarmax Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 98,000 m3 vessel will be officially delivered in January 2026. Image Credit: Tsuneishi

Japan's Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has launched the world's first methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

The 229 m long vessel was floated out on July 17 by Tsuneishi Heavy Industries, the company's Philippine-based subsidiary, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

With a cargo capacity of 98,000 m3, the ship is designed to transport commodities such as iron ore, grain, and coal.

Tsuneishi claims the vessel can cut CO2 emissions by 10%, nitrogen oxides by 80%, and sulfur oxides by 99% when operating on methanol compared to conventional-powered vessels of the same size.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in January 2026. Tsuneishi has not disclosed the name of the vessel's owner.