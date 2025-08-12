Singapore's Bunker Surveyor Zack Marine Services Faces Winding-Up Bid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The winding-up application will be heard in Singapore’s High Court on August 22. File Image / Pixabay

A winding-up application has been filed against Singapore-based bunker surveyor Zack Marine Services.

The application was lodged by creditor Wai Yok In on July 25, according to a government gazette notice on Monday.

The hearing is scheduled for August 22 at 10:00 local time before the General Division of the High Court of Singapore.

Creditors or contributors wishing to support or oppose the application may attend the hearing in person or via legal counsel.

Written notice of intention to appear must be served on the claimant's solicitors, David Lim & Partners LLP, no later than clear working days before the hearing, the notice mentions.

Zack Marine Services was established in 2005 in Singapore, according to the firm's website.

The firm specialises in bunker surveying and other marine-related services in Singapore.