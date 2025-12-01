November Saw Fewer Alternative-Fuelled Vessel Orders: DNV

A total of 232 alternative-capable ships have been ordered this year, 53% lower than last year. Data Credit: DNV

A total of 10 alternative-fuelled ships were ordered in November, down significantly from 30 in October and 14 in September, according to classification society DNV data.

All 10 ships opted for LNG propulsion, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI and senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Six of these ships were ordered from the container segment and four from the tanker segment.

Hammer said the market for alternative-capable newbuilds has been quieter this year.

A total of 232 alternative-capable ships have been ordered in the first 11 months of this year, about 53% lower than the same period last year.

The container segment accounted for 67% of the alternative-fuelled vessel orderbook this year.

LNG continues to be the dominant fuel choice, with 157 of the ships opting for LNG, followed by 47 for methanol.