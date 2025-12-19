Eleven Energy Appoints Head of Technology Ahead of Bunker Platform Launch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eleven Energy has appointed Konstantin Kaminski as head of technology. Image Credit: Eleven Energy

Marine fuel trading firm Eleven Energy has appointed a head of technology, as the firm prepares to launch its new digital bunker procurement and trading platform, ElevenX.

The firm has appointed Konstantin Kaminski as head of technology as of this month, the Saudi firm Eleven Energy said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Before joining Eleven Energy, Kaminski worked as a director at Bunker Suite from June 2025 to December 2025. He also previously held a director role at Delta Connect between 2016 and 2024.

The appointment comes alongside confirmation that Eleven Energy's new online procurement and trading platform, ElevenX, will go live on January 5, 2026.

“ This is about enhancing client experience, not replacing relationships Chris Todd, Eleven Energy

The company said the platform has already secured its first clients ahead of launch, pointing to growing demand for more flexible and transparent digital solutions in bunker procurement.

ElevenX is positioned as an additional channel rather than a replacement for the company's existing business model.

"Clients will continue to have full access to Eleven Energy's traditional, relationship-driven bunker trading model, while now also being able to transact through a digitalised, technology-led environment that enhances efficiency, transparency, and speed," the company said.

"The launch of ElevenX marks an important moment for us — it gives our clients genuine choice in how they engage with us, whether through conventional bunker trading or via a modern digital platform," Chris Todd, CEO and Group Director of Eleven Energy, said.

"This is about enhancing client experience, not replacing relationships."

HRH Prince Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Turki of Saudi Arabia launched Eleven Energy in June. The firm, a unit of Eleven Ventures, offers marine fuel trading worldwide.