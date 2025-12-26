FuelEU Maritime Rollout in Norway Pushed Back by EEA Delay

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norway still expects FuelEU Maritime to take effect next year, but the start date remains unclear. File Image / Pixabay

Norway will not be able to apply the FuelEU Maritime regulation from January 1, 2026, despite earlier expectations of an early-year rollout.

The delay is due to necessary clarifications between the EEA EFTA states and the EU not being completed in time, preventing the regulation from taking effect in Norway, the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) said in an update on Monday.

EU regulations, such as FuelEU Maritime, only apply in these countries once they are formally incorporated into the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement. The EEA includes EU member states plus Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

The NMA had previously suggested FuelEU could be implemented from the start of 2026, earlier than a spring introduction that had been considered more likely.

The authority did not provide a revised timeline, leaving it unclear when FuelEU will be implemented in Norway.

"It has not been possible to obtain the necessary clarifications between the EEA EFTA states and with the EU to enable the Regulation to take effect in Norway on that date," the NMA stated.

"Entry into force is expected later in 2026."