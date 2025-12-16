FuelEU Maritime May Apply in Norway Earlier Than Expected in January 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FuelEU Maritime was initially planned to begin in Norway in spring 2026, but authorities now suggest a start date as early as next year. File Image / Pixabay

EU's FuelEU Maritime regulation could become applicable in Norway from January 1, 2026, earlier than previously signalled by the Norwegian authorities.

The regulation entered into force in the EU member states on January 1, 2025, but its incorporation into the European Economic Area (EEA) has not yet been completed, the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) said in a statement on its website on Friday.

As a member of the EEA, Norway must first incorporate EU legislation into the EEA Agreement and implement it through national law, a process that can lead to delays.

Norwegian authorities had earlier indicated that the process would likely conclude in spring 2026.

However, following completed public consultations on amendments to national legislation, the NMA said there is now a real possibility that the regulation could take effect in Norway at very short notice, potentially at the turn of the year.

"The NMA now wishes to inform stakeholders that there is a real possibility that FuelEU Maritime could take effect in Norway at very short notice – potentially as early as 1 January 2026," it said.

The authority added that the January 1 start date would provide both technical and operational benefits for the maritime industry.

The NMA is working with the Ministry of Climate and Environment and will update the industry through its official channels as soon as a final decision on the entry-into-force date is confirmed.