Palau Government Takes Control of Its Ship Registry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The government says all services under the Palau flag continue as normal despite the change in management. File Image / Pixabay

The Government of Palau has taken control of the Palau Open Ship Registry after its private-sector partner became subject to US sanctions.

The move was made to protect oversight and the reputation of the Palau flag, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Industries (MPII) said in a press release on Saturday.

The registry is now being managed directly by the Bureau of Marine Transportation, which is responsible for vessel registration, certification and other flag-state services.

The government said all registry services are continuing without interruption and remain in line with Palau’s laws and international standards.

Changes to maritime legislation are intended to allow a smooth transition while keeping experienced staff and existing systems in place.



Officials said the Palau flag remains valid and reliable, and that shipowners should not see any impact from the change.

“Our priority is to ensure continuity of service and the effective administration of the Palau Flag,” Hayes Moses, Director of the Bureau of Marine Transportation, said.