Middle East Disruption Extends Bunker Sample Transit Times

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Testing agency FOBAS advises vessels to retain bunker samples onboard and land them outside the affected region amid escalating disruption. File Image / Pixabay

Deteriorating situation in the Middle East is disrupting air freight networks, leading to extended transit times for bunker fuel samples moving to and from the region, according to Lloyd's Register testing service FOBAS.

FOBAS warned that numerous flights into and out of several Middle East countries have been cancelled, significantly impacting courier logistics, it said in a note to customers on Monday.

As a result, delays in the shipment of bunker samples and the delivery of sample kits are expected.

It added that the situation remains fluid, with transport availability changing quickly.

FOBAS said it remains in close contact with DHL, its principal courier partner, and will make every effort to forward samples where routing options remain viable.

“However, in the meantime, we will avoid sending sample kits to the region and delays in sample transit times from the affected countries should be anticipated,” it said.

FOBAS has advised vessels scheduled to stem bunkers in affected ports to retain bunker samples onboard and land them at the next port outside the affected area, where operationally feasible.

Countries currently impacted include the UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.