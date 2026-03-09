Hong Kong Sees First Green Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Ro-Ro vessel was bunkered with 500 mt of green methanol on Thursday. Image Credit: Wah Kwong

Hong Kong conducted its first ship-to-ship bunkering of green methanol on Thursday.

A Ro-Ro vessel, CM Hong Kong, managed by Wah Kwong Ship Management, was bunkered with 500 mt of green methanol, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The green methanol was produced by CIMC ENRIC and supplied by Sinopec (Hong Kong) Petroleum Holding Company Limited, for the vessel owned by China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd.

The methanol stem was delivered by Sinopec China Marine’s methanol bunkering vessel, DA Qing 268.

“This milestone is a testament to Hong Kong’s capability for green methanol bunkering, supported by a complete value chain covering production, storage, transportation, bunkering and end use,” Wah Kwong said in the post.