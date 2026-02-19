Steerprop to Supply Propulsion for New Hybrid Tug for Norway's Ostensjo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new tugboat for Ostensjo Rederi will be equipped with two Steerprop SP 50 W D dual-end azimuth units. Image Credit: Steerprop

Finnish propulsion expert Steerprop has been selected to provide propulsion units for a new hybrid tug under construction at Spain’s Gondan Shipbuilders for Norwegian owner Ostensjo Rederi.

The vessel, designed by Skipsteknisk, will be used for offshore towage and support work and is expected to become the owner’s flagship tug, Steerprop said in an email statement on Thursday.

Steerprop will supply propulsion systems that allow the vessel to operate on electric power, diesel power, or a combination of both.

The tug will have 150 tonnes of bollard pull and be able to hold position during offshore operations.

Most of the vessel’s day-to-day work is expected to be carried out using electric power, with the diesel engine used when extra pulling power is required.

“The newbuild represents a major step in further strengthening our offshore towage fleet and will be our flagship in the tug segment, achieving the highest possible efficiency through a hybrid propulsion configuration tailored to its operating profile,” Kristain Helland Vea, CEO of Ostensjo Rederi, said.