Avenir LNG to Supply Bio-LNG to Maersk from 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Avenir LNG has signed a deal to supply bio-LNG to vessels in Maersk’s dual-fuel fleet. Image Credit: Avenir

UK-based LNG supplier Avenir LNG has signed a deal with shipping firm A.P. Moller - Maersk to supply bio-LNG to its dual-fuel container ships from 2027.

The deal was signed in the second half of 2025 through Avenir Marine Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir LNG, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“The first deliveries will be in alignment with the delivery of the first dual-fuel liquefied gas vessels entering Maersk’s time-chartered fleet,” Avenir LNG said.

Avenir currently owns and operates five LNG bunkering vessels and has two additional vessels on order, supporting the supply of LNG and bio-LNG to ships.

Maersk also operates a fleet of 20 methanol-capable container ships and was an early mover in adopting methanol as a marine fuel.

However, the company has been broadening its fuel strategy, placing orders for LNG-fuelled newbuilds, including 20 vessels contracted in 2024 and eight more earlier this year.

"Avenir is supporting the shipping industry in its activities to reduce emissions and make low-emission alternative fuels available in ports worldwide," it said.