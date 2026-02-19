BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Bunker Operations Assistant Manager in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 19, 2026

Navig8 Group’s global marine fuel trading subsidiary, Integr8 Fuels, is seeking to hire a bunker operations assistant manager in Mumbai, India.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of hands-on experience in bunker operations, Navig8 Group said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following skills and experience for the role:

  • Minimum 2 years of hands-on experience in bunker operations.
  • Previous shipping operations experience, ideally within bunkering, agency, or logistics.
  • Strong communication skills with the ability to work effectively in a team-based environment.
  • Proactive mindset with the ability to anticipate issues and act decisively.
  • Strong organizational skills and ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.
  • High attention to detail with a strong sense of accountability.
  • Ability to handle sensitive information with discretion and professionalism.
  • Reliable, hardworking, and eager to learn.
  • Comfortable taking ownership and growing responsibilities over time.
  • Demonstrates leadership potential through initiative and collaboration.
  • Very good English (written and spoken).
  • Must be able to commute to our Mumbai office (Powai)

For more information and to apply for the role, click here

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com