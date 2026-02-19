BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Bunker Operations Assistant Manager in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of hands-on experience in bunker operations. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Navig8 Group’s global marine fuel trading subsidiary, Integr8 Fuels, is seeking to hire a bunker operations assistant manager in Mumbai, India.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of hands-on experience in bunker operations, Navig8 Group said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following skills and experience for the role:

Minimum 2 years of hands-on experience in bunker operations.

Previous shipping operations experience, ideally within bunkering, agency, or logistics.

Strong communication skills with the ability to work effectively in a team-based environment.

Proactive mindset with the ability to anticipate issues and act decisively.

Strong organizational skills and ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.

High attention to detail with a strong sense of accountability.

Ability to handle sensitive information with discretion and professionalism.

Reliable, hardworking, and eager to learn.

Comfortable taking ownership and growing responsibilities over time.

Demonstrates leadership potential through initiative and collaboration.

Very good English (written and spoken).

Must be able to commute to our Mumbai office (Powai)

For more information and to apply for the role, click here