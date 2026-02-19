Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Bunker Operations Assistant Manager in Mumbai
Thursday February 19, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of hands-on experience in bunker operations. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels
Navig8 Group’s global marine fuel trading subsidiary, Integr8 Fuels, is seeking to hire a bunker operations assistant manager in Mumbai, India.
The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of hands-on experience in bunker operations, Navig8 Group said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following skills and experience for the role:
- Minimum 2 years of hands-on experience in bunker operations.
- Previous shipping operations experience, ideally within bunkering, agency, or logistics.
- Strong communication skills with the ability to work effectively in a team-based environment.
- Proactive mindset with the ability to anticipate issues and act decisively.
- Strong organizational skills and ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.
- High attention to detail with a strong sense of accountability.
- Ability to handle sensitive information with discretion and professionalism.
- Reliable, hardworking, and eager to learn.
- Comfortable taking ownership and growing responsibilities over time.
- Demonstrates leadership potential through initiative and collaboration.
- Very good English (written and spoken).
- Must be able to commute to our Mumbai office (Powai)
For more information and to apply for the role, click here