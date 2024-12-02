Maersk Orders 20 Gas-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has ordered the 20 dual-fuelled ships -- representing 300,000 TEU of total capacity -- from three different yards. Image Credit: Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk has ordered 20 new boxships capable of running on LNG or its greener equivalents.

The firm has ordered the 20 dual-fuelled ships -- representing 300,000 TEU of total capacity -- from three different yards, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The orders are of two 9,000 TEU vessels from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China, six 15,000 vessel from Hanwha Ocean in South Korea and another six from New Times Shipbuilding in China, and six 17,000 TEU vessels from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China.

The ships are due for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

"We are pleased to have signed agreements for 20 vessels and thereby completed the acquisition of 300,000 TEU capacity as announced in August," Anda Cristescu, head of chartering and newbuilding at Maersk, said in the statement.

"These orders are a part of our ongoing fleet renewal program and in line with our commitment to decarbonisation, as all the vessels will have dual-fuel engines with the intent to operate them on lower emissions fuel."

Maersk has previously been a significant backer of methanol as a bunker fuel, but is now branching out into LNG bunkering for the first time. It remains unclear whether the new ships will run only on greener bio- and synthetic LNG, or use fossil LNG some of the time.