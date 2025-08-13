US Rejects IMO's Net-Zero Framework, Calls it Unfair Burden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US said the IMO's framework favours China. File Image / Pixabay

The US government has issued a joint statement firmly opposing the IMO's proposed Net-Zero Framework, saying it harms the interests of the American people.

The regulations would unfairly burden American consumers, shipping companies and energy providers by driving up transportation and energy costs nationwide, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The IMO framework is set for adoption in October, subject to a vote at an extraordinary meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee, with the draft regulation agreed upon including a global fuel standard and global economic measure.

"President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States or harms the interests of the American people," the statement reads.

“ The Trump Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal US joint statement

It also criticises the framework for favouring China, requiring expensive marine fuels not yet widely available, while excluding readily available fuels like LNG and biofuels.

"These standards would also preclude the use of proven technologies that fuel global shipping fleets, including lower emissions options where U.S. industry leads, such as liquified natural gas (LNG) and biofuels."

"The Trump Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists.

"Our fellow IMO members should be on notice that we will look for their support against this action and not hesitate to retaliate or explore remedies for our citizens should this endeavor fail."