Zhoushan Bunker Sales Rose by 10.6% on the Year in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan’s bunker sales exceeded 8 million mt in 2025, with biofuel blend volumes reaching 120,000 mt. File Image / Pixabay

Suppliers in the Chinese port of Zhoushan sold 8.03 million mt of bunker fuels in 2025, up by 10.6% from 7.26 million mt recorded in 2024.

The port has also been pushing alternative marine fuels through new operating rules and closer oversight of bunkering activities, according to a China Daily report on Wednesday.

As a result, biofuel bunker blends volumes rose to nearly 120,000 mt during the year.

A bonded LNG warehouse has opened, construction has started on the port’s first methanol bunkering vessel, and a company offering liquid ammonia bunkering has entered the market, China Daily reported.

Zhoushan’s anchorage bunker volumes also rose in 2025.

Efforts to improve operations, including more priority anchorage slots and extended night-time bunkering, lifted anchorage bunker fuel supply to 2.84 million mt in 2025, up 19.1% year on year.