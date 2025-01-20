Zhoushan's Bunker Sales Rose by 3% in 2024

Suppliers in Zhoushan sold about 7.26 million mt of bunkers in 2024, up by 3% on the year.

About 252 foreign ships bunkered with a stem size of more than 3,000 mt, representing 13.5% of the total sales volume in 2024, according to data from Zhoushan port.

The Chinese major bunker hub also underwent infrastructural upgrades to further support bunkering.

Tiaozhumen Anchorage expanded by adding three new anchorages, bringing the total to eight, and successfully trialled night berthing.

Xiushandong and Mazhi anchorages added three bonded fuel priority spots, enabling priority bunkering for large ships and orders.

While the port has not revealed its LNG sales volume for 2024, it did increase its LNG bunker suppliers to two.

The port plans to deploy its first methanol bunkering barge by the end of this year and is developing a 1 million mt/year marine biofuel production and blending facility.