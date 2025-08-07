Axpo Delivers Large Bio-LNG Stem in Algeciras's First Ship-to-Ship Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 4,000 m3 of bio-LNG was delivered to a container ship at Algeciras. Image Credit: Daniele Corti / LinkedIn

Energy services company Axpo Solutions has carried out its first ship-to-ship bio-LNG bunkering of a container ship at Algeciras in Spain.

Over 4,000 m3 of ISCC-certified bio-LNG was delivered to CMA CGM Fort Bourbon, marking a high-volume milestone, Axpo Solutions said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"The Bio-LNG was sourced via virtual liquefaction at the Enagás Regasification Plant in Cartagena," it said.

The Cartagena plant's bio-LNG service has held ISCC EU certification since July 2024, confirming compliance with the European Commission's environmental, social and traceability standards.

"This operation demonstrates Axpo's commitment to pioneering sustainable LNG solutions in the Iberian market and actively supporting the decarbonisation of the maritime sector," Daniele Corti, Head Small Scale LNG at Axpo, said.

"We are dedicated to expanding our Bio-LNG portfolio to meet the increasing demand for cleaner marine fuels and help our customers achieve their ambitious emissions targets."

Proof of sustainability certificate of the delivery was issued by Enagás.