SMT Shipping Integrates Digital Reporting System of Spinergie

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SMT Shipping has introduced Spinergie’s digital reporting system across around 30 vessels to improve operational efficiency. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime firm SMT Shipping has implemented Spinergie’s smart fleet management (SFM) system across part of its fleet to simplify onboard reporting.

About 30 ships are now using the system, which allows crews to enter operational data once and have it automatically shared with internal teams, charterers, weather routing providers and compliance verifiers, as per a joint press release on Tuesday.

This replaces multiple reports that often require the same information.

Spinergie said the system includes guided data entry, automatic data population and checks at the point of input, helping improve data quality and reduce follow-up queries from shore teams.

“One of their most persistent challenges is the significant time crews spend on reporting tasks, especially reporting the same data repeatedly," Jack Madden, UK team lead-client success at Spinergie, said.

“The feedback from SMT Shipping’s crews tells us we are on the right track.”