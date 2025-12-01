Terntank Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker has been chartered to Neste and will operate in Northern Europe. Image Credit: Terntank

Shipping firm Terntank has taken delivery of a tanker suitable for methanol propulsion.

The Tern Dal is the third ship in a series of ships built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng, Terntank said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It will be on charter on a long-term basis with renewable fuels firm Neste.

The vessel also features a hybrid battery pack, a shore power connection, and a wind-assisted propulsion system.

Ships with a methanol-ready notation are built with provisions for future conversion to operate on methanol. However, actual operation on these fuels would require further retrofitting, either during construction or at a later stage.

The majority of vessels with similar notations have yet to undergo conversion, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.

"Following her maiden voyage from Southeast Asia to Europe, M/T Tern Dal will join Neste's logistics chain in Northern Europe, contributing to lower emissions and more sustainable transport of renewable products," the company said.