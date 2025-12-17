Burando Energies Appoints Commercial Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vasileios Analytis has been promoted to the role of commercial director at Burando Energies. Image Credit: Burando

Netherlands-based marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has appointed a new commercial director.

Vasileios Analytis has been promoted to the role of commercial director at Burando Energies as of this month, Burando Energies said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Analytis has worked for the firm since May 2025, serving previously as a senior bunker trader.

Before joining Burando Energies, Analytis worked as a senior bunker trader at Engine from January 2024 to April 2025. He also previously held bunker trading roles at Aurora Marine Fuels between 2021 and 2023 and at KPI OceanConnect from 2016 to 2021.

“In his new role as Commercial Director, Vasileios will oversee global commercial strategy, including sales, trading performance, market expansion, and strategic partnerships,” Burando Energies said.