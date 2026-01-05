Shipergy Chief Commercial Officer Leaves Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen had joined Shipergy in February 2025. Image Credit: Michael Stig Nielsen / LinkedIn

The chief commercial officer of marine fuel trading firm Shipergy has stepped down from his role with the company.

Michael Stig Nielsen has stepped down as CCO of Shipergy as of last month and is now on a period of garden leave, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Nielsen had joined Shipergy in February 2025. He had earlier worked for Sonan Bunkers Group from 2023 to 2024, and for World Fuel Services from 2002 to 2023.

"I'm sure the coming time will bring new opportunities in my work life that will fit my personality and work experience," Nielsen said.