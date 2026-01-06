Court Orders Asset Sale of ARA Bunker Supplier Oilchart International

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Authorities in Belgium have ordered the sale of part or all of the assets of NV Oilchart International, lawyers appointed by the Antwerp Commercial Court to handle the sale have told Ship & Bunker.

Ms Nathalie Vermeersch, Vermeersch De Paep Lawyers, has been appointed to handle the sale.

The judgment came after the physical bunker supplier was granted protection from its creditors.

“Our activities (bunkering, trading, biofuels) are for sale to any interested party willing to expand their presence in ARA,” a representative from Oilchart International confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

Oilchart International has a range of interests in the marine fuels space, including the physical supply of VLSFO, HSFO, MGO, and a range of biofuel bunker blends.

Parties interested in purchasing assets can contact Ms Nathalie Vermeersch via email at nv@vermeerschdepaep.be for more information.

The full legal notice sent to Ship & Bunker reads as follows:

