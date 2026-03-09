CMA CGM New Dual-Fuel Boxship Bunkers Bio-Methanol at Yangshan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was bunkered with 3,600 mt of bio-methanol in a ship-to-ship operation. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has bunkered its dual-fuel methanol container ship with bio-methanol at Yangshan Port in Shanghai, China.

The CMA CGM Osmium was bunkered with 3,600 mt of bio-methanol, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The 13,000 TEU container ship was delivered in South Korea last month and operates on its M2X service connecting Asia and Mexico.

CMA CGM has added two methanol-fuelled boxships to its fleet since the start of this year.

At the same time, CMA CGM continues to diversify its marine fuel portfolio.

Last month, the group confirmed orders for six LNG-fuelled container ships at India’s Cochin Shipyard, underscoring LNG’s ongoing role in its energy transition strategy.