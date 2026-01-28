CMA CGM's New Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship Enters Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new vessel will be deployed on CMA CGM’s Asia-South America service. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French shipping company CMA CGM has inducted a new dual-fuel methanol container ship into its fleet.

The vessel, CMA CGM Thorium, was named in South Korea and has now entered service, the company said in its LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Thorium is part of a series of 12 dual-fuel methanol vessels with a capacity of 13,000 TEUs ordered by the company from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The new vessel will be deployed on CMA CGM’s Asia-South America service.

CMA CGM is expanding its methanol-fuelled fleet. Last week, the company took delivery of a 15,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel container ship, the CMA CGM Monte Cristo.

The container segment has led orders for methanol-fuelled newbuilds, with demand for green methanol expected to rise as more such vessels enter service.