Japanese Engine Makers Expand Ammonia-Fuelled Engine Cooperation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

J-ENG is also developing hydrogen and methanol-fuelled marine engines. File Image / Pixabay

Japan-based marine engine developer Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has renewed its licence agreement with Japanese engine manufacturer Akasaka Diesels, expanding cooperation on ammonia-fuelled engines.

Under the renewed deal, Akasaka will receive a licence to manufacture and sell J-ENG’s LSJA series ammonia-fuelled engines, J-ENG said in a statement on its website on Monday

The engine was developed by J-ENG last year and is designed for low-speed two-stroke applications in ships.

The agreement also continues Akasaka’s long-standing licence to produce low-speed two-stroke engines, including the latest heavy fuel oil models.

J-ENG is also advancing other alternative-fuel engine technologies.

The company is developing hydrogen-fuelled engines under its LSGH series and has begun work on methanol-fuelled engines in the LSJM series.