Norway's Green Ammonia Project with Marine Fuel Ambitions Scrapped

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project has been cancelled due to uncertainty over the grid power supply for the project. Image Credit: Iverson eFuels

Iverson eFuels’ planned green ammonia production project in Norway, aimed at supplying several markets, including marine fuels, has been cancelled.

The decision was driven by the withdrawal of allocated grid supply and uncertainty over future supply prospects for the project, the company said in a statement on its website on March 3.

Iverson had been working for several years on plans to build the ammonia plant in Sauda, and the project’s zoning plan had recently been approved by the municipal council.

Norway’s grid operator Statnett withdrew the previously allocated 270 MW of grid capacity after the project was delayed by more than two years compared to the original timeline.

Statnett said new grid capacity may only become available once planned grid upgrades are completed, expected between 2033 and 2035.

Iverson had plans to use green ammonia from Sauda to supply as marine fuel at the Port of Stavanger.

The company is now exploring the possibility of establishing a data centre in Sauda instead.

While ammonia has yet to see widespread use as a marine fuel, the cancellation highlights the challenges some projects face in securing power and infrastructure.

Iverson eFuels is a project led by renewable energy firm Hy2gen and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).