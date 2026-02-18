TotalEnergies Appoints Senior LNG Bunker Trader, Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Laura Ong has worked with the company since December 2019. Image Credit: Laura Ong / LinkedIn

French energy producer TotalEnergies has appointed a new senior LNG bunker trader, Asia.

Singapore-based Laura Ong has been promoted to the role of senior LNG bunker trader-Asia at TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia as of this month, she said in her LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Ong has worked with the firm since December 2019, serving previously as general manager-trading & operations Asia Pacific.

She had earlier worked at Shell as a team lead marine fuels East from 2010 to 2019.

“This transition marks an exciting step forward — one that allows me to focus even more deeply on LNG bunkering and the evolving landscape of marine decarbonisation across the region,” Ong said in her LinkedIn post.

“I’m therefore truly thankful for this opportunity to contribute more directly and independently within the LNG bunkering ecosystem in Asia.”