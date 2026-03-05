Pilbara Ports Partners With Yara on Ammonia Bunkering Plans

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A GCMD-led ammonia transfer trial was carried out last year at an anchorage near Port Dampier, Western Australia. Image Credit: GCMD

Pilbara Ports has signed a deal with Yara Pilbara, the local subsidiary of Norwegian firm Yara International, to support the development of ammonia bunkering in Australia’s Pilbara region.

The MoU covers collaboration on advocacy, ammonia safety training, and bunkering infrastructure planning at Dampier and Port Hedland, Pilbara Ports said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Yara Pilbara operates one of the world’s largest ammonia production facilities at the Port of Dampier using established export infrastructure.

“We’re pleased to work alongside Yara Pilbara to promote the production of clean marine fuels in the Pilbara, and on ensuring WA plays a leading role in the global transition to low-emission shipping,” Samuel McSkimming, CEO of Pilbara Ports, said.

Port Authority Pilbara Ports is seeking to develop ammonia bunkering in the region and has been engaging with various partners to assess the feasibility. In 2024, two pilot ship-to-ship ammonia transfer operations led by GCMD were conducted at Port Dampier.

Last year, Pilbara Ports also announced plans to potentially conduct a low-carbon ammonia bunkering trial at Port Hedland this year.