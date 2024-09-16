Australian Ship-to-Ship Ammonia Transfers Are Forerunner to Bunker Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The success of the operation points to the Pilbara area's potential as a hub for green ammonia bunkering. Image Credit: GCMD

Two pilot ammonia transfer operations involving around 2,700 mt of ammonia have taken place at Port Dampier in Western Australia.

The operations on September 14 were akin to bunkering operations, with the alternative fuel moving between two ammonia carriers, the Green Pioneer and the Navigator Global.

"This pilot marks a crucial step towards readying the ecosystem for using ammonia as a marine fuel, paving the way for eventual bunkering when ammonia-fuelled vessels become available," the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation said in an emailed statement.

The pilots are in place of actual ammonia bunkering operations, which have yet to happen. However, the success of the operation points to the Pilbara area's potential as a hub for green ammonia bunkering, the statement said.

Interim safety guidelines for ammonia as bunker fuel are being discussed at the International Maritime Organization in London this week.