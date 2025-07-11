Shell-Chartered LNG Bunker Vessel Surpasses 1,000 Ops in Rotterdam and Antwerp

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell also operates another bigger 8,000 m3 LNG bunker vessel in the region. Image Credit: Victrol

The Shell-chartered inland LNG bunker vessel LNG London has completed more than 1,000 LNG bunkering operations at the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp in recent years.

Launched in June 2019, the vessel is owned by LNG Shipping and operated by Victrol, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The 3,000 m3 capacity vessel is used by Shell to deliver LNG and bio-LNG in the ARA region.

It also operates another bigger 8,000 m3 bunker vessel, Energy Stockholm, supplying LNG stems at ARA ports and Zeebrugge. The vessel was launched in November 2024 and has been under a long-term charter agreement with Shell.

"Navigating inland waterways, LNG London brings strategic flexibility—refuelling vessels deep within Europe and bridging pivotal ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp," Victrol said in the post.