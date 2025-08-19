First Ammonia-Fuelled Ships to Run on Ammonia Only 25-50% of the Time: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Getting to Zero Coalition says early ships will use ammonia only part of the time as operators take a cautious approach. Image Credit: Yara

Ammonia is moving closer to commercial use as a marine fuel, but its first deployment will be limited, according to a new report from the Getting to Zero Coalition.

The study finds that early ammonia-fuelled ships are expected to use the fuel for only 25-50% of their voyages as operators build experience with new systems before considering higher usage levels.

The vessels are also unlikely to operate on ammonia while manoeuvring or during port calls.

The report adds that first-generation ships are expected to rely mainly on blue ammonia, produced from natural gas with carbon capture, rather than green ammonia.

Its findings are based on interviews with around 40 companies and organisations that have invested in methanol and ammonia-capable ships or are involved in research and demonstration projects.

Ammonia Adoption is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

The phased approach reflects both safety and technical hurdles.

Ammonia's toxicity requires additional safety measures onboard, including double-wall piping, gas detection systems, water sprays and segregated spaces for leak management.

“ Operators have received mixed reactions from seafarers about the prospect of working on these ships

The report highlights that ammonia training programmes are already underway at maritime academies in Malaysia and India, where hundreds of seafarers are being prepared to handle the fuel.

While some crew members have shown eagerness to work with ammonia, others have expressed hesitation.

"However, seafarers are generally becoming more comfortable with the idea of handling ammonia as they become more familiar with the molecule," the report stated.

Engine trials indicate ammonia could cut tank-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 95%, outperforming early expectations, it adds.

Bunkering is another challenge. Limited trials have been completed in ports such as Singapore, Rotterdam and Yokohama, but large ship-to-ship bunkering has yet to begin.