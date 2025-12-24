DHL and CMA CGM Sign Deal to Consume Almost 9,000 MT of Biofuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM has cut the carbon intensity of its shipping activities by 57% since 2008. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Logistics firm DHL Global Forwarding has signed a deal with CMA CGM agreeing to the consumption of almost 9,000 mt of second-generation biofuels on board the French container line's vessels.

The 8,990 mt of UCOME second-generation biofuel will save an estimated 25,000 mt of GHG emissions, with the savings attributed to ocean freight transported under DHL's GoGreen Plus service, DHL said in a statement on its website.

CMA CGM will physically bunker the biofuel across its fleet, ensuring that emission reductions correspond to DHL's Book & Claim approach.

"This collaboration marks another milestone in our mission towards low-carbon supply chains," Casper Ellerbaek, head of global ocean freight at DHL Global Forwarding, said in the statement.

"By leveraging sustainable marine fuels, we help our customers achieve their climate goals and drive real progress toward decarbonization."

CMA CGM has cut the carbon intensity of its shipping activities by 57% since 2008.