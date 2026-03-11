Crew Evacuated from Bulk Carrier Bound for India After Attack Off Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Thailand-flagged vessel, Mayuree Naree, was en route to Kandla port in India. File Image / Pixabay

A Thailand-flagged bulk carrier en route to India was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz earlier today, causing a fire in the vessel’s engine room and prompting the evacuation of crew members.

The Thailand-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree was hit about 13 nautical miles northeast of Musandam governorate, Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The incident caused a fire in the ship’s main engine room.

A vessel from the Royal Navy of Oman evacuated 20 Thai nationals from the ship.

Several crew members sustained various injuries, Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said.

According to MarineTraffic, the vessel was bound for Kandla port in India.

At least three ships have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz today, and the situation appears to be deteriorating as Iran continues to target vessels passing through the critical waterway.