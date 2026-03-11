Fire Extinguished on Vessel Hit by Projectile Off Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was struck about 11 nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz today. Image Credit: UKMTO

A fire on a cargo vessel after being hit by an unknown projectile off Oman has been extinguished, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The vessel was struck about 11 nautical miles north of Oman at 04:35 UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a social media post on Wednesday.

This is the third vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz so far today.

“It has been reported that a cargo vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile in the Straits of Hormuz, which has resulted in a fire onboard,” UKMTO said.

In a subsequent UKMTO update, the vessel’s company security officer reported that the fire onboard had been extinguished and that there was no environmental impact at the time of reporting.

“A skeleton crew remains onboard,” UKMTO said.