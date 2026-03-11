Alfa Laval Completes Key Test for Ammonia Fuel Supply System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The test confirms the system's readiness for integration with ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engines. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering firm Alfa Laval has completed a certified factory acceptance test for its ammonia marine fuel supply system, confirming its use on ammonia-fuelled engines.

The test was class certified by China Classification Society (CCS), confirming the system meets safety and functional requirements for integration with ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engines, the firm said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The milestone covers the first of seven fuel supply units ordered by Tianjin Southwest Maritime for ammonia dual-fuel carriers.

The vessels will be built by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding and equipped with ammonia dual-fuel engines supplied by WinGD.

Alfa Laval said the testing programme verified the system’s design, control architecture and ammonia-handling procedures, including simulations of operational and fault scenarios.

The system was validated by CSSC Power Group Corporation (CPGC), which is acting as the system integrator.

Following the successful test, the system will move to onboard installation, commissioning and sea trials as the vessel programme progresses.