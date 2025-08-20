Global Head of Fuel Decarbonisation at Trafigura Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rasmus Bach Nielsen has stepped down as global head of fuel decarbonisation at Trafigura as of August 19. Image Credit: Rasmus Bach Nielsen

The global head of fuel decarbonisation at commodities firm Trafigura has stepped down from his role with the company.

Rasmus Bach Nielsen has stepped down as global head of fuel decarbonisation at Trafigura as of August 19 and will take a 12-13-month career break, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"I am grateful for having had the most inspiring colleagues, an amazing boss, been part of the shipping team that did USD 3.5Bln of asset transactions buying and selling ships in addition to building up a large tanker fleet, been part of the company that already in 2021 co-sponsored the critical tech development of the MAN ammonia engine, been part of the company that dared to ask already in 2020 for a global IMO led carbon price for green fuels to become price neutral to fossil fuels, been part of the company that decisively went ahead to order dual-fuelled ammonia ships," he said in the post.

He first joined Trafigura in August 2014, serving first as global head of wet freight before taking on the role of global head of fuel decarbonisation.