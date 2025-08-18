Bunker Holding Head of Global Accounts Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stom has worked for Bunker Holding since July 2016. Image Credit: Anders Stom / LinkedIn

The head of global accounts at marine fuels group Bunker Holding is stepping down from his role with the company.

Anders Stom is set to step down as the London-based head of global accounts at Bunker Holding, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"After spending more than a decade in different roles within the group, I feel very proud of all that we have achieved over the years, and in particular, the development of the Key Account program," he said in the post.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my great colleagues, customers, and suppliers for their support over the years and for the good times we have shared.

"Now I'm looking forward to enjoying the rest of the summer here in London and preparing for the next chapter in the autumn."

Stom has worked for Bunker Holding since July 2016, and took on the role of head of global accounts in May 2023.

He had previously worked for KPI Bridge Oil from 2014 to 2016 and for OW Bunker from 2012 to 2014.