OceanScore Opens Japan Office to Support Regional Shipping with EU Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new office will help Japanese firms navigate the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime requirements. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime data analytics firm OceanScore has opened a new office in Japan to help regional shipping firms and managers comply with the EU-ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations.

Many Asian companies struggle more with the commercial obligations that come after compliance than with the regulation itself, OceanScore said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

These include determining exposure, allocating costs correctly between owners and charterers, issuing statements and invoices, preparing for FuelEU pooling and tracking EU allowances and balances.

The company has also appointed Jyouichi Syou as business development manager for Japan to support the operations.

“In Japan, OceanScore already supports clients including Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., MMS and Meiji Shipping B.V., and more than 900 vessels across Asia already rely on Compliance Manager,” OceanScore said.