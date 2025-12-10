Lomarlabs and Advanced Wing Systems Team Up on Containerised Wind Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The collaboration focuses on wind sails housed in standard containers, allowing for quick deployment. Image Credit: Advanced Wing Systems

Lomarlabs, the corporate venture lab of Lomar Shipping, has partnered with Advanced Wing Systems to bring new wind propulsion technology.

They aim to introduce containerised, fully automated wing sails to the commercial shipping market, Lomar Shipping said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The system uses rigid wing sails to harness wind energy and provide additional propulsion to a vessel alongside its main engine.

Each wing sail is housed in a standard container, allowing it to be installed using conventional equipment during normal port calls, without the need for drydocking or taking the ship offline.

Once installed, the wings operate automatically.

Sensors and control software continuously adjust the sails based on real-time wind conditions to optimise performance, reducing fuel consumption without adding workload for the crew.

The sails will be offered under flexible leasing arrangements, enabling use for individual voyages or longer charter periods.

Multiple units can be installed on a single vessel to increase efficiency.

Wind propulsion systems help to reduce ship's bunker consumption and emissions.