BUNKER JOBS: Navi Bunker Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Vietnam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least one to two years of experience in shipping and proficient English. Image Credit: Navi Bunker

Trading firm Navi Bunker is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one to two years of experience in shipping and proficient English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trading transactions for marine fuels and lubricants, ensuring maximum profitability and compliance with company policies

Collaborate with the trading team to quote the customers' requirements and secure the deals

Accurately document all trade activities, including operational paperwork and payment monitoring

Monitor daily MOPS and Platts assessments to stay abreast of Brent market movements and price trends

Achieve individual KPI and monthly sales targets set by the company

Develop and strengthen relationships with shipowners, operators, charterers, and suppliers to expand the customer base and enhance market presence

Deliver professional, solution-oriented support to customers, enhancing satisfaction and long-term partnerships

Apply bunkering knowledge to assist customers in planning bunkering strategies with the most cost-effective option

Ensure timely collection of payments for all transactions and monitor financial risks effectively

Cooperate with trading team to handle claims, disputes and after-sales queries amicably.

