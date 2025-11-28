Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Navi Bunker Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Vietnam
Friday November 28, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least one to two years of experience in shipping and proficient English. Image Credit: Navi Bunker
Trading firm Navi Bunker is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one to two years of experience in shipping and proficient English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute back-to-back bunker trading transactions for marine fuels and lubricants, ensuring maximum profitability and compliance with company policies
- Collaborate with the trading team to quote the customers' requirements and secure the deals
- Accurately document all trade activities, including operational paperwork and payment monitoring
- Monitor daily MOPS and Platts assessments to stay abreast of Brent market movements and price trends
- Achieve individual KPI and monthly sales targets set by the company
- Develop and strengthen relationships with shipowners, operators, charterers, and suppliers to expand the customer base and enhance market presence
- Deliver professional, solution-oriented support to customers, enhancing satisfaction and long-term partnerships
- Apply bunkering knowledge to assist customers in planning bunkering strategies with the most cost-effective option
- Ensure timely collection of payments for all transactions and monitor financial risks effectively
- Cooperate with trading team to handle claims, disputes and after-sales queries amicably.
