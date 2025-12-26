Walvis Bay Green Ammonia Plant Targets Shipping Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant is expected to produce about 500,000 mt/year of green ammonia and could serve markets including shipping. File Image / Pixabay

SDG Namibia One Fund has signed an agreement with Zhero Europe to support a green ammonia production facility in Namibia aimed at meeting future marine fuel demand.

The funding backs the Zhero Molecules Walvis Bay Project, situated near Walvis Bay on Namibia's central coast, Zhero Europe said in a statement on its website on December 19.

Up to $5.15 million has been committed to cover feasibility studies, technical development, and early project work ahead of a final investment decision targeted for 2027.

Subject to that decision, commercial operations are expected to begin in 2030. Once operational, the project is anticipated to produce around 500,000 mt/year of green ammonia, supplying markets including fertilisers, marine fuels, and industrial feedstocks.

Ammonia is widely viewed as a potential zero-carbon marine fuel; however, its adoption faces challenges regarding fuel availability, safety, toxicity, and the need for new bunkering infrastructure, with commercial deployment expected to scale later this decade.

"This development funding from SDG Namibia One will be additive to our own development funding investment," Paolo Gallieri, Chief Operating Officer at Zhero, said.