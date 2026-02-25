Vale Moves to Develop Ethanol-Fuelled Engine with Everllence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Interest in ethanol as a marine fuel is growing in the shipping industry. Image Credit: Everllence

Brazilian mining firm Vale has signed a cooperation agreement with engine manufacturer Everllence to develop a dual-fuel ethanol marine engine.

The two companies will work on an advanced engine based on Everllence's liquid gas injection engine, Everllence said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Everllence said ethanol can reduce carbon emissions compared with conventional marine fuels, contains no sulfur and has low toxicity.

It also remains liquid at ambient temperatures and pressures, allowing the use of standard bunkering and onboard handling procedures.

Last year, Everllence ran its dual-fuel engine on ethanol at its facility in Denmark.

Vale sees ethanol as part of its marine fuel mix.

The company is also the founding member of the Global Ethanol Association, which seeks to promote ethanol as a marine fuel.

Interest in ethanol as a marine fuel has been growing, with discussions at the IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong last year highlighting increased attention on the fuel, particularly as a way to address the potential shortfall in biofuel demand.

Container shipping firm A.P. Moller Maersk is also testing a higher ethanol-to-methanol ratio on one of its vessels, compared with earlier trials using lower blends.