Maersk Increases Blend Ratio in Boxship Ethanol Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is now testing a 50/50 blend of ethanol and methanol on its 2,100 TEU feeder vessel the Laura Maersk. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has increased the ratio of ethanol used in a blend trial on board one of its vessels.

The company is now testing a 50/50 blend of ethanol and methanol on its 2,100 TEU feeder vessel the Laura Maersk, up from just 10% ethanol previously, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Maersk was one of the earliest backers of methanol as an alternative marine fuel, and the Laura Maersk was its first methanol-fuelled ship.

In time the firm plans to move on to a trial of 100% ethanol.

"At Maersk, we believe multiple fuel pathways are essential for the shipping industry to meet its climate ambitions," Emma Mazhari, head of energy markets at Maersk, said in the post.

"That means consciously exploring different options and technologies."

Discussions at the IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong last month highlighted growing interest in ethanol as a marine fuel, with less growth from an increasingly battery-powered road transportation market meaning producers are keen to find more customers in shipping.