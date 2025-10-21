Maersk Tries Out Ethanol-Methanol Blend in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is running a trial of a blend of ethanol and methanol on board one of its boxships in Brazil.

The firm is in the process of testing a blend of 10% ethanol with green methanol on board its 2,100 TEU feeder vessel the Laura Maersk, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

"We are looking at multiple pathways to fuel our vessels," the company representative said.

"No single alternative fuel will be able to fuel the entire global fleet because they tap into different feedstocks and geographies.

"For example, we have a large methanol agreement in China, Brazil is well-positioned for ethanol (but we have no ethanol fuel deals currently - just the test).

"At Maersk, we have methanol in the mix, biodiesel we have used since 2019, and we have upcoming vessels for liquified gas - LNG/LBM - and it is likely other solutions will become relevant for us in the future."

Maersk was one of the earliest backers of methanol as an alternative marine fuel, and the Laura Maersk was its first methanol-fuelled ship.