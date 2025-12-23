Port of Rotterdam Launches Form to Report 'Irregularities' During Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam is Europe's largest bunkering port. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam has launched a new system for marine fuel stakeholders to report any irregularities seen during the bunkering process.

Users can fill in the new bunker incident form to report "issues related to quantity, quality, safety, or procedural deviations, as well as any other situations that the Port Authority should be aware of," the port authority said in a note on its website.

The port authority will review each report and may follow up through investigation or additional inspections. Reports will be treated confidentially and not shared with third parties.

The new system has the following aims, according to the note:

Improving operational safety and service quality

Building data insights for better support to the bunker ecosystem

Achieving end-to-end visibility in the bunkering chain

Laying the foundation for targeted digitalization, enabling real-time coordination, documentation, and transparency

The ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges are due to make the use of mass flow meters mandatory for bunker deliveries from the start of next year, a measure aimed at reducing bunker quantity disputes.

To view more information about the bunker incident form, click here.