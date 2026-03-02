IMO Agrees Interim Seafarers Training Guidelines for Methanol and Ammonia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The interim training guidelines draft will be submitted for MSC approval in May 2026. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO’s sub-committee has finalised draft interim guidelines on training for seafarers serving on ships powered by methanol and ammonia.

The guidelines covering methyl/ethyl alcohol fuels and ammonia were agreed upon during the IMO Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping Sub Committee (HTW 12) meeting last week, Lloyd’s Register said in an update on its website on Friday.

The draft measures will now be submitted to the Maritime Safety Committee’s 111th session (MSC 111) in May 2026 for approval.

Once adopted, they are expected to provide a framework for developing training programmes for crews operating vessels using these alternative fuels.

Delegates also agreed on a work plan for developing further guidance on training related to alternative fuels and emerging technologies, alongside updates to the STCW Convention and Code.

The plan will be reviewed regularly as new safety standards are introduced.

Work is continuing on the wider review of the STCW Convention, with potential updates to deck and engine department provisions under discussion. The comprehensive review is expected to conclude in 2029.