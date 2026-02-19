Fujairah Bunker Sales Rose to Four-Month High in January

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Fujairah January bunker sales up 1.1% on the year to 635,835 m3

VLSFO sales dropped 8.8% on the year to 368,125 m3

HSFO sales jumped 23.4% on the year to 228,376 m3

LSMGO sales up 0.4% on the year to 37,790 m3

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah in January rose to their highest level since September 2025.

Fujairah's total sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 635,835 m3 in January, according to data released by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights this week.

The total bunker sales volume was up 1.1% year-on-year and 6.2% higher than volumes recorded in the previous month of December 2025.

In contrast, Singapore's total conventional and biofuel demand in January grew by 16.4% on the year but down by 5% from December's level.

“ HSFO accounted for 35.9% of the total sales in January, up from 29.4% a year ago

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO dropped by 42.6% on the year to 1,228 m3 but were 54.7% higher than in December.

380 CST VLSFO sales dropped by 8.8% on the year to 368,125 m3 in January, but were up 2.2% from December.

HSFO accounted for 35.9% of the total bunker sales in January, up from 29.4% a year ago

Meanwhile, 380 CST HSFO sales jumped to 228,376 m3 – the highest since September 2025 and up by 23.4% on the year and 14.7% from the previous month of December.

LSMGO sales inched up by 0.4% on the year to 37,790 m3, while MGO sales shot up by 300% to 316 m3.

A total of 7.4 million m3 of bunker fuel was sold in Fujairah in 2025, down by 2.8% from volumes in 2024.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in January was $441.5/mt, down from $557.5/mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $476.5/mt in January, down from $604/mt a year ago.